Namibia: Tjizake - From Hockey Goalkeeper to Statistics Keeper

NEARLY 17 years since he quit the game, former DTS and national hockey team star Issy Tjizake is still considered the best hockey goalkeeper Namibia has produced.

A product of the Ella du Plessis Secondary School hockey team, before he went on to play for the Collegians in the lower division of the hockey league, Tjizake was first introduced to the sport in 1991.

"Those were very exciting years and there were very few black hockey players then. In fact, hockey was predominantly only played at 'white' schools in the city before the Namibian Hockey Union identified Ella du Plessis for their development aspirations.

"The game was new to me and I really wanted to play, but I wasn't feeling at ease handling a small ball with a stick. I opted for what I thought was the easiest option, which is goalkeeping, and little did I know that I was headed for greater heights in the sport," he says.

Tjizake represented Namibia at the All African Games in Zimbabwe where he was first introduced to an astro turf, which he describes as a very fast and accurate surface.

There were also a few excursions to South Africa where the Namibian men's hockey team participated in the highly popular Inter-Provincial Hockey Tournament in Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg, and Kimberley.

Tjizake started playing in the lower division with the Collegians, a team made up of Ella du Plessis pupils, in 1991, and it was not long before he was able to control, kick and slide the ball with his feet in the goalkeeper's position.

Collegians soon agreed to loan him out to DTS, who were one of the top sides plying their trade in the top flight in 1993 - an arrangement which paved the way for a very exciting career for the former St Andrew's Primary School pupil.

The Windhoek-born Tjizake credits former Ella du Plessis teacher and Collegians coach Erwin Beukes for his development, adding he didn't stand in his way when DTS came calling.

Tjizake first went on to play for the unofficial no man's team in 1993, a team consisting of players from different top teams in the premier league, who went to participate in a tournament at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

He recalls he received his first decent goalkeeper kit from former women's hockey star player Tanya Rogerson's mother.

HITTING THE BOOKS

Tjizeka went to Adelaide, Australia, to study a master's degree in demography and population statistics at the Flinders University, where he also played for the university side in the national second division from 2000 to 2001.

"The Australian league was an excellent eye-opener. Their set-up is so organised and they have a top-class professional league. A few African friends from the university, who played for the premier league clubs, invited me to join them, but I reminded them that my business in Australia was to study," he says.

Tjizake is currently the executive of social statistics at the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), where he is running a department with about 12 staff members.

"Our key responsibility is to produce statistics on the population, poverty and the labour force. I am also the census manager, and we are about to start planning for the national census, which is slated for August 2021 . . . Conducting the census is always a challenge, because some people are not willing players," he says.

Tjizake also worked on the 2011 census when he was working for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) from 2006 to 2017 where he was second in charge.

By the time he left, he was the most senior Namibian in the UNFPA office.

LOVE FOR NUMBERS

"My love for numbers stems from my secondary school days at Ella du Plessis. I was always one of the best mathematics pupils in my class at secondary school days, as well as in my student days at the University of Namibia.

"I finished my bachelor of science degree, majoring in mathematics, statistics and economics in 2006. Then I went to teach mathematics, physical science and economics for grades 9 to 12 at Concordia College," he says.

Working at a statistics agency is very fulfilling, he says, "because you are working in the best interests of the entire country".

FAMILY LIFE

Tjizake and his wife, Sylvia, are blessed with two daughters aged 14 and 21.

"I have adjusted well to the life of a father and a husband," he says.

Tjizake admits that it is very hard to have spend quality time with his family, given the fact that he is also a part-time farmer.

He says he travels with his whole family to the farm once a month, and bonds with his daughters during the drive there.

He is still involved with hockey, albeit on development level.

"I took up the development portfolio to help set up a new development structure. Hockey has always been one of the best-organised sport codes in the country, and its development level was up there with the best.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was discovered through the very same development programmes and I was trained by Namibia's top female star, Tanya Rogerson. Former players should plough back into the game that shaped them into the great men they are today," Tjizake says.

He says the plan is to return to the days when schools sport was the catalyst of development with the Namibia Schools Sport Union at the forefront of junior sport, adding that the hockey union was prepared to make coaches available to develop future coaches.

EDUCATION ABOVE ALL

Tjizake says he doesn't miss hockey training sessions, because he has become lazy.

"The hard work I do whenever I am on the farm helps a bit, but I will definitely not go back to tough exercising. Sometimes I miss playing a lot, you know, the adrenaline rush when the crowds were screaming was great motivation.

But for us players those moments were just the ball and the game at hand," he says.

Tjizake advises young players to approach the game with commitment and dedication, while discipline and passion are also great assets.

He says a good education, however, is what will ensure a comfortable life after retirement.