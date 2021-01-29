Namibia: Gymnastics Battle Intensifies

The Namibia Sport Commission has condemned and distanced itself from an álleged new body' within Namibian gymnastics that it says is illegitimate and sowing confusion at home and abroad.

"The Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) and the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) have learnt of an alleged new body, which is organising and managing gymnastics sport in Namibia and communicating on international platforms as a legitimate Namibian registered entity. We would like to set the record straight and the NSC hereby distances itself from the communique that is in circulation within the gymnastic family of a federation having assertions to be an affiliate member of both the NSC and the NNOC," the NSC announced in a press release.

"We wish to assure the nation that the operations of gymnastics in Namibia remain under full administration of the NSC and NNOC and that the interim committee, headed by Vivienne Katjioungua, is hard at work to ensure that the Namibia Gymnastics Federation elective general assembly is within schedule as planned for February 2021," it added.

At a press conference yesterday, NSC chief administrator Fred Mwiya lay the blame at the feet of the NGF president, Sonja Olivier and her executive committee, who had been replaced by an interim committee in August last year.

"We realised that since we put an interim committee in place, members of the executive who had been excommunicated from indulging in sport activities, especially in gymnastics, are giving wrong information to the entire country and to the international body," he said.

"We would like to send a very strong warning out that as it stands the interim committee will run the affairs of the NGF and we'd like to inform all our affiliates, and all members who are involved in gymnastics, that they must not be misled by any communication on Facebook or wherever. They must just put them in the dustbin, because such an organisation does not exist in the land of the brave."

Joan Smit, the general secretary of the Namibia National Olympic Committee reiterated his appeal.

"We very recently discovered that information under the name, Namibian Gymnastics, has been communicated up to the international federation. We've also realised that the logo of the NNOC has been used without our knowledge on a registration form for an international event that is coming up in May that is also an Olympic qualifier. The NNOC strongly rejects this move and we will communicate this accordingly with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)," she said.

Ít's the same federation'- Olivier

Olivier, however, maintains that they changed their name to Namibian Gymnastics on the instruction of the NSC.

"Namibia Gymnastics is not a new entity. The Namibia Gymnastics Federation was already told by the sports commission more than five years ago that we need to change our name since the NGF abbreviation is the same as that of the Namibia Golf Federation."

"The name change was one of the amendments to our constitution that we made at a special general assembly in November last year, so it's not a new federation, it's exactly the same federation," she said.

She said that they had sent a notice out on 14 November 2020 to all gymnastics stakeholders, including the NSC, NNOC, the Union of African Gymnastics (UAG) and the FIG that they would hold a general assembly on 28 November to adopt the proposed amendments to their constitution.

"All these bodies were informed of our special general assembly and we also posted it on our Facebook page, but they did not try to stop it, nor did they attend. We had a quorum of members and they unanimously passed the amendments to the constitution."

"Within less than two weeks, a full report, the minutes and a new amended constitution was sent to the FIG, the UAG, the NSC and the NNOC. The FIG congratulated us on the success of our assembly and informed us in January that our name change had been accepted. So we are still the same federation, and we cannot take responsibility if the NSC and the NNOC refuse to read reports that we sent to them, where our members have chosen to change our constitution and to change our name," she said.

Olivier maintained that they are the legitimate Namibian gymnastics mother body and that the interim committee was illegal.

"The interim committee that the sport commission established on 5 August 2020 was illegal and we immediately appealed. Neither the Namibian Sports Act nor the NNOC constitution or any other law in Namibia provides for these two bodies to take any national federation under administration, nor does it empower them or revoke the executive powers of an executive council which was legitimately elected."

Mwiya, however, said the sport commission had the power to intervene.

"Ïf you look at section 8 of the Sport Act you will see that we are the regulators of sport in Namibia and if there is maladministration within an organisation it gives us the mandate to help discipline a sports code that does not comply with the act. So according to section 8 the commission can appoint a committee to run the affairs of a federation," he said.

He, however, added that it was best to ignore Namibian Gymnastics.

"We know they are reactionary by nature, you've seen that in the paper many times, so we don't want to engage them, but just want to give them a warning. It's not for the first time, we also warned them last year, but we've realised that the moment they see this press release, they will react. So what must you do with a barking dog that does not bite? You must just leave and distance yourself otherwise you create more problems; so we decided let's not engage ourselves too much with them, it will just kill our energy."