Namibia: Cricket and Westair Join Forces

29 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

CRICKET Namibia and FlyWestair announced a partnership agreement on Wednesday, 27th January at Eros Airport.

According to a press release issued by Cricket Namibia, the partnership is a two-year long barter agreement where FlyWestair will be the preferred airline partner for Cricket Namibia regionally and internationally.

In return, FlyWestair supports Cricket Namibia with domestic travel programs.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller said, "We are extremely fortunate to partner with FlyWestair and it is an advantage for us with their flexible flight schedules. We are glad that Cricket Namibia will be supporting a local entity that will in the end benefit the country's economic state."

Cricket Namibia vice president Polly Negongo further added that Cricket Namibia is privileged to partner with the leading airline in Namibia, and hopes that the partnership will be extended.

"The partnership makes our plans easier locally and internationally, thank you FlyWestair."

Henri van Schalkwyk, Westair CEO, said that it was an honour to partner with Cricket Namibia, arguably currently the best performing Namibian national sports team, especially with the strides the national team has made over the past two years on the global stage.

The pandemic has been a blight on both travel and international sports. FlyWestair hopes to make the team's travels easy, safe and enjoyable under the current limitations.

FlyWestair's CEO further said, "As a proudly Namibian airline we are here to support our country and its people by continuing to deliver exceptional on-time service. Last year we were able to conduct many repatriation flights while continuing as far as possible within the travel restrictions to offer our scheduled services."

Currently FlyWestair operates scheduled routes between Windhoek and four destinations, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Ondangwa and Walvis Bay.

"We will continue to strive towards getting our passengers, and now also our national cricket stars, to their destinations safely and on time," said van Schalkwyk.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.