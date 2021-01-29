Namibia: My Career Success - Saara Shivute

SOMETIMES, all is not clear, but Bank Windhoek's head of specialist finance Saara Shivute (SS) says all we need is to get started with whatever we want to achieve, be confident and we will figure it out along the way. She sits down with The Namibian's Walter Kariko (WK) and takes him through her career.

WK: Who is Saara Shivute beyond and above the known professional?

SS: Raised on Christian principles, I am a strong and grounded Namibian woman. I value family and my cultural roots. I was born in Finland and hail from the northern part of Namibia, in the Onayena constituency and Elim, a village in the Omusati region.

I hold a B Comm honours degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa); I also have a B Econ degree from the University of Namibia (Unam) and a certificate in executive management programme for retail bankers from Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) International, United Kingdom.

WK: As head of specialist finance, what do you exactly do?

SS: As part of the retail banking services structure, I am responsible for driving the overall bank strategy within the specialist finance branches focused on property finance and vehicle and asset finance. My responsibilities include oversight and leadership, which I provide to a company in an industry adjacent to banking, namely BW Finance, wholly owned by the bank, specialising in micro-finance.

WK: Walk us through your career, and past experiences, and how they link to your current position?

SS: I have a wealth of experience spanning over 22 years in Namibia's banking, power and telecommunications industries. This gave me exposure to operations, sales and distribution, retail banking, specialist finance, security services, branch build and premises maintenance, credit control, and procurement. My work experience has created a solid foundation that enables me to be a self-driven, focused strategist and leader who drives business and people growth.

WK: Have you always wanted to be a banker?

SS: As a student, I never thought banking could be a career choice but always wanted to be in a role of influence that would enable me to serve and positively impact people's lives; and through that add value to shareholders and to my beloved Namibian society. Banking offers so many fields to specialise in, and I am fortunate to be part of this dynamic industry.

WK: Why is banking a career of choice? And what does the future of banking look like?

SS: To have a career in banking is an exciting journey that enables one to have multiple disciplines within a profession. In this cut-throat competitive era, banking has presented me with an opportunity to be part of a team that transforms the bank's service model from traditional banking to digital banking.

The future is digital, convenient and customer-centric. This technological revolution is significant since customers have the convenience of banking at their convenience 24 hours a day and seven days a week; the bank is now in the palm of the customer's hands.

WK: What part of your job do you enjoy the most?

SS: I enjoy seeing a smile on customers' faces when they realise their dreams to their home or car, due to our financial assistance. Leading a team to greater heights by creating an environment that enables them to be the best version of themselves and working for Bank Windhoek, which cares for our employees and promotes personal development, is something I am grateful for and enjoy the most in my role.

WK: What would you say are the challenges the banking industry is faced with at the moment? In Namibia specifically?

SS: The banking industry has been profoundly impacted by the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, which to a greater extent negatively affected customers' affordability due to job losses, salary cuts, and a downward trend in business opportunities. However, with the good rains that we have seen across most parts of the country during the past weeks, we expect the agricultural sector to show robust recovery.

WK: Why is understanding how finances work important for Namibians?

SS: Financial literacy and planning enable us to prioritise and have control over our finances. We need to budget and manage our expenses to gain financial independence. Saving as much as you can even if you start small also makes a big difference in the long term. We need to move away from spending all our extra money on consumables to investing in assets that generate a return and ultimately contribute to our income.

WK: What qualities do you expect from a team to achieve goals and targets?

SS: Each team member needs to radiate positive energy from within by being self-disciplined, motivated, focused, and goal-driven. I expect my team to be solution-based and that they capitalise on each other's strengths to achieve a common goal. The right attitude is as important as aptitude and the ability to show empathy and help each other succeed.

WK: What advice would you give to a young Saara, just stepping out of university?

SS: Do not limit yourself. What you studied does not define your career choice. It is OK not to start in your dream job. Get started, be confident; you will figure it out along the way.

WK: From whose well of wisdom do you draw? Any mentors or are you self-made?

SS: I am not self-made; I have mentors. I am a God-fearing woman and believe that I would not have achieved my current successes without blessings from the Almighty. My mentors are minister of finance Ipumbu Shiimi, my parents and intellectual friends who have guided me throughout all career decisions.

WK: Recommend three good reads.

SS: 'Bank 3.0' by Brett King

'Multipliers' by Liz Wiseman

'Braving the Wilderness' by Brenè Brown

WK: What do you do in your spare time?

SS: I participate in various community outreach programmes; I do coaching and mentorship for young and upcoming women, and I occasionally enjoy networking.