The Foreign Ministry

Egypt expressed heartfelt condolences with Cameroon over the victims of the deadly traffic collision that took place near Dschang town in western the country.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed Egyptian government and people's solidarity with Cameroon in the current ordeal, wishing a speedy recovery to all wounded.

At least 53 people have died and 21 others were injured in Cameroon when a bus collided with a truck early Wednesday 27/1/2021.