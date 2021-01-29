Ghana: Nurses Call for Strict Covid-19 Prevention Protocols At Health Facilities

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association is asking managers of health institutions across the country to step up their COVID-19 preventive measures in their institutions.

The Association says a visit to some health facilities show a breakdown of the protocols, a situation they describe as extremely worrying.

According to the president of the association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, the blatant disregard for the COVID-19 protocols at these health facilities has resulted in increasing the number of COVID-19 infections among health workers.

She said due to the direct contact nurses and midwives have with patients at health facilities, they are at high risk of COVID-19 infection hence the urgent need for measures to be put in place to protect health workers.

"It is important that managers step up and put things right so that it actually helps to protect our members, the nurses and midwives especially at the Out-Patient-Departments and other areas where direct contact with the patients and clients cannot be avoided."

Four of GRNMA members have succumbed to COVID-19 this year, 2021.

Perpetual Ofori Ampofo says the government must provide more Personal Protective Equipment to save frontline health workers.

"The death toll has increased to four with the recent one occurring in the Kasenna Nankana District where a number of the nurses have been infected. It is a great worry. Even from December 2020, we saw a rise in the cases among nurses and midwives. It is important to follow COVID-19 protocols."

"The reinstitution of the protocols at the facility is very important and will go a long way to protect health workers. Personal protective kits are very important. We need them. Managers have to see to it that they do stock up these items, so we can have enough to use."

Ghana is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The latest data of January 16th January 2021 shared by the Ghana Health Service shows that within a space of 24 hours, the number of new infections increased by 366 with 110 patients recovering and 358 deaths.

The cumulative total number of cases is now 58,431 and the total number of recoveries at 55,899 with 2,174 active cases.