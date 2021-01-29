Liberia: Protest for Nwabudike's Resignation Announced CSOs Coalition Writes U.S. Ambassador

A civil society coalition under the banner Liberia CSOs Anti-Corruption Coalition (LCACC) has announced a planned protest against the Chairperson of Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Nbudusi Nwabudike, demanding his immediate resignation from the anti-graft commission.

In a letter addressed to United States Ambassador to Liberia Michael A. McCarthy dated January 25, 2021, the group said it will on February 1, 2021 carry out an anti-corruption march and sit-in-action at LACC to demand the immediate resignation of Nwabudike.

This action, the group said, is intended to restore integrity, credibility and dignity to LACC, adding that "our action is in keeping with Article 17 of the Liberian Constitution."

The civil society coalition said the presence of Nwabudike at LACC does not only undermine the fight against corruption, but violates Part VI, Section 6.3 of the Act establishing the commission.

"Due to fraud and other misconducts, Nbudusi Nwabudike was recently expelled from Liberia National Bar Association for his woeful failure to defend and prove his citizenship both before the Liberian Senate and the Grievance and Ethics Committee of the Liberia National Bar Association," the group said.

LCACC: "Also, regrettably, under the leadership of Nbudusi Nwabudike, the LACC has failed, neglected and willfully refused to publish and or release a comprehensive report into the full scale investigation, matters and issues emanating from the General Auditing Commission's (GAC) audit report dated May 2019 entitled: "On Applying Agreed Procedure of the US$25 million mop-up exercise conducted by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) as mandated by the Technical Economic Management Team (TEMT)."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"More disappointedly, institution like the LACC established by law to prevent, investigate and prosecute acts of corruption to give our development partners confidence, is the one promoting impunity and shielding corrupt public officials, all because of its Executive Chairman Mr. Nbudusi Nwabudike," the group said in the communication to the US Ambassador.

LCACC: "In view of the above, Liberia CSOs Anti-Corruption Coalition writes to affirm and assure the US Embassy and other development partners that the February 1, 2021, anti-corruption march and sit-in-action will be very peaceful and in conformity with the Liberian laws. There is no time more crucial than now; Mr. Nbudusi Nwabudike must vacate the LACC to restore its lost credibility and integrity.

LCACC is an umbrella membership organization established to consolidate and coordinate civil society organizations and anti-corruption activists in the fight against corruption in Liberia.

The group was launched in 2019 with support from USAID through the Legal Professional Development and Anti-Corruption Program (LPAC).