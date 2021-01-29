Namibia: NRU Confirms U20 Participation

The Namibia Rugby Union yesterday confirmed that Namibia will participate in this year's u20 Africa Barthes Trophy to take place in Nairobi from 25 March to 4 April.

Apart from Namibia and the hosts, Kenya - Senegal and Madagascar will also participate, while the fall-back dates for the tournament, in case of postponements, are set for June 2021. The winner will qualify for the Junior World Trophy set for September 2021.

"The coach of the national u20 team, Jood Opperman has started planning for the tournament, and both strength and conditioning and on-field training will commence immediately. Trials will be played on dates that will be announced at a later stage, while a training camp will also be held in the week prior to the team's departure for Nairobi," NRU interim CEO Theo Grünewald said in a press release yesterday.

He added that the NRU will host Pool A of the senior Rugby Africa Cup from 1 to 11 July, when Namibia, Madagascar and the Ivory Coast will compete, with the best two teams qualifying for the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup, which will serve as the final qualifier for the 2023 World Cup.

Grünewald also mentioned that a proposed encounter between Namibia and the United States had been postponed due to a congested calendar.

Öur national team was scheduled to play against the Eagles of the United States on 3 July in Windhoek. However, as the date clashes with the Rugby Africa Cup, the match had to be postponed to a later date that will have to be agreed mutually between the two unions," he said.