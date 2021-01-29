Southern Africa: Reinforce Health Systems, SADC Tells Member States

29 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Southern African Development Committee (SADC) has urged member states to strengthen individual health systems while intensifying co-operation and collaborations to fight COVID-19 pandemic in a more effective way.

In a statement, President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi who is also the SADC Chairperson said member state should reinforce health systems to deliver other life-saving services and better withstand future pandemics.

"There is a growing concern that infections are being driven in part by a new strain of coronavirus known as 501.V2, which has so far been reported in three SADC countries according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control.

"The socio-economic impact of the pandemic on the lives of citizens is becoming widespread and devastating. Education, employment and economic activities have been severely disrupted, worsening poverty, with all underlying social consequences, inter alia the increase in crime and gender-based violence," he said.

Nyusi called on SADC to intensify co-operation and collaboration through increased data sharing, policy harmonisation and standardisation, pooled procurement of essential medical and non-medical equipment to address the pandemic in a more effective way.

This comes as new cases of the pandemic continue to worsen in the region, accounting for more than 50 percent of all new daily infections in Africa.

"National daily statistics show a steep increase in the spread of the virus and in the number of deaths across the region, which evidences that the region is deep into the second wave of the pandemic. In fact, more than 50 percent of all new daily infections of Covid-19 on African continent have been reported in the SADC region," said Nyusi.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe recorded 38 COVID-19 deaths and 342 new cases yesterday taking the cumulative total to 32 646 and 1160 deaths since March.

Harare remains the country's Covid-19 hotspot with 2 763 active cases and it recorded 83 new infections on Thursday.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.