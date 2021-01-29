Namibia: Kuiseb River Flow Stable At 0,3 m As It Passes Rooibank

NamWater has said that the flow of the Kuiseb River is rapidly subsiding with an abating momentum as the river reached Rooibank outside of Walvis Bay on its way flowing to the Atlantic Ocean.

According to NamWater, there is no consequential disruption reported on the Kuiseb aquifer infrastructure, as the water level of the river currently stands at 0,3 m with a quite moderate flow.

The Kuiseb River is impermanent and it has often stopped short of the ocean. When water levels are high enough, the river washes out accumulated sand, preventing the dunes in the southern Namib Desert from migrating northward, they added.

The main strategic observation point of the river is at Gobabeb Water Level Station, which serves as a strategic observation point for early warnings.

John Esterhuizen, General Manager: Water, Waste and Environment at the Municipality of Walvis Bay said, "We should bear in mind that we are in the rainy season and storm events may arrive without notice, but we should ensure relevant caution. We are very grateful for the recent rains as it ultimately feeds the water supply sources to our town."

As reported by the Municipality of Walvis Bay, the recent rainfall that fell in the town has triggered flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Consequently, lack of a stormwater drainage system results in flash flooding after relatively short periods of intense rainfall.

"Nationwide, local authority infrastructures have been severely affected by the rainfall and Walvis Bay is no exception, experiencing potholes forming on streets, flooding in the vicinity of homes and the central business district," the municipality said in a statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the municipality came up with a makeshift solution which is to continue deploying municipal trucks and private contractors to problem areas around the town to drain water from the roads.

Although it is impracticable to repair all potholes immediately, temporary solutions are in effect to ensure residents have access to the roads until long-term repairs take effect.

Moreover, sandbags are being dispatched to aid all residents to make temporary drainage systems in the coastal town, which proved to be effective in dealing with pooling ponds of water therefore providing instant relief to residents.

The Erongo governor, Neville Andre, has revealed that he is working with the mayor who is keeping him updated with the progress on the ground. Meanwhile he urged residents to take precautions in-advance.

"I am urging our people to start making arrangements now to minimize possible damage to their properties when we get more rains," said Andre.

Investigations for long-term solutions in addressing the stormwater drainage challenges faced by the town are ongoing especially for high-risk areas.

Should the need arise that residents of Walvis Bay seek assistance with sandbags, they can contact the Roads and Building Section at the following numbers: 081 128 8328 / 081 122 0815 / 081 143 8820.

"The Municipality of Walvis Bay advises residents to seek updated information on the weather forecast and related disruptions, including road conditions before driving. Ponding water on road surfaces could cause hazardous driving conditions so motorists should exercise extreme caution, especially driving through areas where the street condition is not entirely visible," they concluded.