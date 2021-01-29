Zimbabwe: National Lockdown Extended to 15 Feb, Vaccine Expected 'Soon'

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has announced the extension of the national lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 to 15 February.

It was expected to end on February 3 after the imposition of a 30-day Level IV lockdown early this month.

Chiwenga, who doubles as the health minister, announced the lockdown extension Friday during an address to the nation. He also said Zimbabweans will have access to Covid-19 vaccines "soon".

"Even though the numbers are falling, we bemoan that Zimbabweans are dying at home. It is in light of this that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has decided to extend the Level IV national lockdown by another two weeks to February 15, 2021," he said.

"The president appreciates the difficulties which come with this extension. Livelihoods are being disrupted yet we are losing lives and our nation. We must not lose the momentum, which means we must mask up, sanitise, social distance and stay home.

"Government will soon be bringing vaccines. The roll-out strategy is being finalised and the nation will be kept informed of all these developments."

As at 28 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 32 646 confirmed cumulative cases.

Of these, 24 419 are recoveries and 1 160 being deaths.