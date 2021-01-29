Zambia: Bishops Call for Heightened Vigilance in Fight Against Covid-19

Lusaka — The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) have called on the clergy, the religious and the laity to apply urgent and decisive pastoral response as the country battles a second wave of the Covid-19.

"An appeal to the clergy and religious. Our concern for you, much as you are the frontline pastoral workers bringing spiritual care to the flock through sacraments especially the holy Eucharist and works of charity, we ask you to critically think about protecting yourselves and others. Lead by your good example not to the contrary," the bishops said in a January 28 statement.

"We strongly appeal to all to go for testing early in view of knowing your status. Consider also testing periodically. When you test positive to COVID-19 and become symptomatic, we strongly you to seek medical attention in good time," they said.

The prelates called for unity of the nation and warned against spreading of unverified messages concerning Covid -19.

"As we fight against Covid-19, we urge all Zambians to put aside their differences and unite for a common goal. Avoid being a channel of spreading unverified information and creating anxiety and fear in communities," they said and urged citizens to "religiously follow the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)."