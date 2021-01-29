Namibia: Cheetah Conservation Centre in Otjiwarongo Equipped With Smart Technology

Dutch technology enterprise Smart Parks has equipped the Cheetah Conservation Fund with new technology to monitor the animals and assets on the fund's 67,000-hectare private reserve, model farm and Field Research and Conservation Centre in Otjiwarongo.

This world's first 'Cheetah Smart Park will help in the management of the more than 40 permanent resident cheetahs hosted at the centre.

With the Smart Parks LoRaWAN-network in place, the fund can easily deploy collars and other sensors in the landscape and receive near real-time location updates at an affordable cost.

The LoRaWAN network will enable the Cheetah Conservation Fund to deploy battery powered sensors and devices across its entire wildlife reserve for real-time monitoring and fine-scale data collection.

This will allow the staff to optimize efficiency in operations within the landscape they manage, and the network will enable the fund's scientists to collect data for research in new, more efficient ways.

"We are very excited to have this new technology to help the Cheetah Conservation Fund staff keep an eye on our cheetahs", said Dr Laurie Marker, Founder and Executive Director. "With the pandemic, we have had to exist with fewer resources, so getting the Smart Parks LoraWAN-network installed during this time is an advancement that we very much appreciate."

Because of travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Smart Parks executed the project in conjunction with a Namibian technology partner, which is another first. While Smart Parks engineers created the high-end technology solution in the Netherlands, Namibian electronics and technology company, Teltech, performed the installment remotely under the direction of the Dutch engineers.

Cheetah on an anthill. (Image: Luuk Eikelboom)