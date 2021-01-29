Tanzania: Bishops Warn of Second Wave of Covid-19, Call for Tightened Measures

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) has called for tightened measures to prevent a second wave of corona virus infections in the country.

"This year, there is a new wave of corona virus infections. Several countries have confirmed that they are facing a tough season from the infections and deaths. Our country is not an island... We have no choice but to arm ourselves, take precaution and pray to God for more strength so that the disaster does not befall us," the bishops said in a January 26 press statement signed by Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga, president of TEC.

The bishops noted that the same steps that the country took, adhering to guidelines by medical specialists' guidelines to overcome Covid-19 in year 2020 should continue to avert a second wave.

"Last year, our country succeeded in the fight against corona virus. Infection cases went down, and we believed we had won. Without a doubt the success was brought about by our sincere hope in God, adherence to guidelines by medical experts and our personal responsibility," the bishops said, urging for continued efforts.

"Let us not stop advising, encouraging and leading the nation of God in the fight against coronavirus. Let us encourage the fight against coronavirus using all possible measures, spiritual, physical, scientific and social. Let us continue encouraging prayer, avoiding physical contact, washing our hands and sanitizing often and taking the necessary measures when we suspect a case of infection and avoid congregations that put us at risk," they said.