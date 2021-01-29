Tanzania: Bishops Warn of Second Wave of Covid-19, Call for Tightened Measures

2 January 2021
Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)
By Njoki Githinji

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) has called for tightened measures to prevent a second wave of corona virus infections in the country.

"This year, there is a new wave of corona virus infections. Several countries have confirmed that they are facing a tough season from the infections and deaths. Our country is not an island... We have no choice but to arm ourselves, take precaution and pray to God for more strength so that the disaster does not befall us," the bishops said in a January 26 press statement signed by Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga, president of TEC.

The bishops noted that the same steps that the country took, adhering to guidelines by medical specialists' guidelines to overcome Covid-19 in year 2020 should continue to avert a second wave.

"Last year, our country succeeded in the fight against corona virus. Infection cases went down, and we believed we had won. Without a doubt the success was brought about by our sincere hope in God, adherence to guidelines by medical experts and our personal responsibility," the bishops said, urging for continued efforts.

"Let us not stop advising, encouraging and leading the nation of God in the fight against coronavirus. Let us encourage the fight against coronavirus using all possible measures, spiritual, physical, scientific and social. Let us continue encouraging prayer, avoiding physical contact, washing our hands and sanitizing often and taking the necessary measures when we suspect a case of infection and avoid congregations that put us at risk," they said.

Read the original article on CISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CISA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.