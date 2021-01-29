Ghana: Record Govt Size Will Reduce in Akufo-Addo Second Term - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the president's representative at the Ministry of Information, has observed that President Akufo-Addo's record government size will reduce when he constitutes his new administration.

He maintained that the large government had served its purpose in the previous four-year term and the President envisioned his next government will be more efficient and effective.

Some of the new portfolios introduced included the Ministries of Inner-City and Zongo Development, Regional Reorganisation and Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Sanitation and Aviation.

Mr Nkrumah said after delivering on his first four years agenda, he now had reason to shift his play a little as he gets into his legacy term and the indication he got from President Akufo-Addo was, having completed the herculean task of the first term, he was now in a position to go for a leaner team to deliver on his legacy agenda.

President Akufo-Addo came under fire five years ago for appointing what was called an "elephant size" government of 110 ministers which came after he had promised to cut government spending after defeating John Mahama in the 2016 elections and critics had stated that there was no justification for the creation of some of the ministerial portfolios created by him.

In the president's retorts, he noted that the size of the government was warranted given his grand economic ambitions, among others.-citinewsroom.com