Botswana: President On a Working Visit to Namibia

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has traveled to Windhoek, Namibia on a one day working visit.

In an interview, President Masisi said the visit was intended to strengthen bilateral relations between Botswana and Namibia. He said the working visit to Namibia came ahead of the first bi-national cooperation between Botswana- Namibia.

He said the meeting would prepare for the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) of the two countries which would be held virtually from February 16 to 18, where the JPCC between the two countries would be elevated to a Bi-National Commission.

A statement from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that President Masisi will hold bilateral consultations with his counterpart, President Hage Geingob.

It states that the meeting will afford the two Heads of State an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, including ways of deepening bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, security, environment management and conservation.

"The two leaders will also update each other on their national efforts to combat COVID-19, and consider joint interventions to curb the spread of the virus and its debilitating impact on the economies and livelihoods of the citizens of both countries," states the release.

Botswana and Namibia enjoy long standing friendly relations underpinned by good neighbourliness, mutual respect and fruitful cooperation.

The President, is accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Ms Phildah Kereng, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, Minister of Investment Trade and Industry Ms Peggy Serame, Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Dumezweni Mthimkulu and other senior government officials.

The President and his delegation will return to Gaborone the same day. BOPA

