Mozambique: Covid-19 - 11 Deaths and 907 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported 907 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 11 more Covid-19 deaths.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, eight of the latest deaths were men and three were women, all of Mozambican nationality, and aged between 48 and 82. Nine of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, one in Zambezia and one in Tete.

Nine of the deaths were declared on Wednesday, and two on Thursday. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 347. 274 (79 per cent) have occurred in the capital.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 334,351 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 2,422 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 788 were from Maputo city, 349 from Nampula, 274 from Maputo province, 217 from Manica, 192 from Niassa, 193 from Zambezia, 162 from Inhambane, 153 from Gaza, 104 from Tete. No tests were reported from Cabo Delgado or from Sofala.

1,515 of the tests gave negative results, and 907 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Thus 34.7 per cent of all those tested were carrying the virus. This compares with positivity rates of 28.6 per cent on Wednesday, 42.8 per cent on Tuesday, and 34.8 per cent on Monday.

Since the first case was identified on 22 March last year, Mozambique has diagnosed 35,883 people with Covid-19. Of the cases reported on Thursday, 893 are known to be of Mozambican nationality. The nationalities of the other 14 have yet to be confirmed. 484 are women or girls and 423 are men or boys. 99 are children under the age of 15, and 63 are over 65 years old. In 35 cases, no age information was available.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Once again, the bulk of the new cases came from the far south - 326 from Maputo city and 126 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 49.8 per cent of all the cases reported on Thursday. There were also 123 cases from Inhambane, 80 from Gaza, 69 from Zambezia, 62 from Niassa, 52 from Nampula, 47 from Manica and 22 from Tete.

Over the same 24 hour period, 31 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (17 from Maputo, four from Nampula, four from Tete, three from Zambezia and one from Sofala). But a further 47 were admitted (39 in Maputo, five in Tete and three in Zambezia).

Thus the number of people receiving medical care in the Covid wards now stands at 263. The great majority of these - 217 (82.5 per cent) - are in Maputo. There are 12 patients in Tete, nine in Sofala, eight in Zambezia, six in Matola, five in Gaza, two in Nampula, two in Manica and two in Inhambane. No Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised in either Cabo Delgado or Niassa.

The Ministry also reported that a further 256 people have made a complete recovery from Covid-19 (131 in Inhambane, 69 in Zambezia, 33 in Cabo Delgado, and 23 in Sofala). The total number of recoveries now stands at 22,750, which is 63.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

With the number of new cases outstripping the number of recoveries on Thursday, the number of Covid-19 active cases has resumed its upwards climb. There are now 12,732 active cases (up from 12,092 on Wednesday). They are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 6,481 (50.9 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,967; Gaza, 815; Manica, 676; Inhambane, 665; Sofala, 640; Niassa, 470; Zambezia, 415; Nampula, 257; Tete, 177; Cabo Delgado, 169.