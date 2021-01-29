Mozambique: 30 Years for Policemen Turned Killers

29 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Nampula Provincial Court in northern Mozambique on Thursday sentenced two members of the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the Mozambican Riot Police) for murdering a member of the Nampula Municipal Police on 29 July last year.

The judge, Cesar Fernando, cited by the independent television station STV, said it was certain that the shots fired by the UIR members were the cause of death. The victim's son tried to save his life, by driving him to Nampula Central Hospital, but he died at the entrance to the hospital.

The court also ordered the two UIR members to pay compensation of 500,000 meticais (about 6,800 US dollars) to the victim's family (a widow and four young children).

On the early morning of 29 July, the UIR members stopped the municipal policeman, who was driving his own car, on the outskirts of Nampula. They claimed he should not be on the streets at that time because of the state of emergency in force due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They accompanied their victim to his home, where one of them shot him in the chest at point blank range.

The STV report did not give the names, either of the UIR agents, or of the municipal policeman.

