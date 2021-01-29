Mozambique: 5,500 Families Cut Off in Machaze

29 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — At least 5,500 families, affected by Cyclone Eloise, which hit central Mozambique last Saturday, are cut off from the rest of the country in Save locality, Machaze district, in Manica province.

According to a report in Friday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", since the cyclone it has been impossible for the relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), to transport any aid to this locality.

The floods caused by Eloise have made it impossible to reach the families trapped in Save, and the families have no way of leaving the area. According to the Manica provincial governor, Francisca Tomas, the families have no food left, and are lacking other basic necessities, including clothing.

The only way to reach these flood victims is by air, and so the INGD is now mobilising suitable aircraft. "We must transport food there", declared Tomas.

INGD Deputy Chairperson, Belem Monteiro, guaranteed that food is available for these 5,500 families, and the problem is solely how to transport it to them.

In Manica, the cyclone caused serious damage to agriculture in Gondola, Chimoio, Sussundenga, Macate, Mossurize and Machaze districts. At least 800,000 hectares of crops were swamped and are regarded as lost.

