Somalia: Qatar Calls for Probe Over Alleged Involment of Somali Army in Tigray War

Qatar government has called for investigation over SNA soldiers sent to Eritrea for training but reportedly taken part in fighting between Ethiopia and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

According to Doha news Qatar's Government issued a statement, and called for immediate investigation by relevant authorities from the concerned countries into the matter.

"The State of Qatar condemns any abusive and duplicitous recruitment of any individual who was falsely told they were moving to Qatar for employment opportunities. The State of Qatar stands against such practices and urges all governments to investigate such abuses that make up human trafficking," read the statement.

In addition Qatar said "unfortunately, vulnerable groups often fall prey to false offers and fake promises of residency.

Former deputy spy chief Abdisalam Guleid claimed more than 350 Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers sent for training in Eritrea were killed after they took part in the ongoing fighting.

The Somali government denied the claims that hundreds of Somali soldiers have been killed while fighting alongside the Ethiopian army against the Tigray People's Liberation Front.