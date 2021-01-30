Somalia: Qatar Calls for Probe Over Alleged Involment of Somali Army in Tigray War

29 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Qatar government has called for investigation over SNA soldiers sent to Eritrea for training but reportedly taken part in fighting between Ethiopia and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

According to Doha news Qatar's Government issued a statement, and called for immediate investigation by relevant authorities from the concerned countries into the matter.

"The State of Qatar condemns any abusive and duplicitous recruitment of any individual who was falsely told they were moving to Qatar for employment opportunities. The State of Qatar stands against such practices and urges all governments to investigate such abuses that make up human trafficking," read the statement.

In addition Qatar said "unfortunately, vulnerable groups often fall prey to false offers and fake promises of residency.

Former deputy spy chief Abdisalam Guleid claimed more than 350 Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers sent for training in Eritrea were killed after they took part in the ongoing fighting.

The Somali government denied the claims that hundreds of Somali soldiers have been killed while fighting alongside the Ethiopian army against the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.