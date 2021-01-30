Nigeria: Buhari Begins Four-Day Official Visit to Katsina

30 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday evening arrived Daura, his hometown, at the start of a four-day official visit to Katsina State.

The President, according to a release yesterday evening by his media assistant, Garba Shehu, was welcomed on arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport, Katsina by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the state Chief Judge.

In Daura, the Emir, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, led District Heads and traditional title holders to receive the President at the Helipad while in the course of his stay in Daura, he is expected to, among other engagements, participate in the All Progressives Congress, APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.

The President considered this exercise as a very important one for the nation's democracy and its yearning for good leadership as a requirement of the process of nation building.

Buhari had in a broadcast last week, urged "all good people," not only to speak but to rise up and "get involved in the task of improving their society," adding that "for most citizens, their greatest weapon is their vote. Register now for your Party and register when the time comes for elections."

The President is expected to return to the nation's capital on Tuesday.

