Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Dikwa Town in Borno

30 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — Dreaded armed members of Boko Haram sect in large gun trucks and motorcycles invaded Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state engaging military troops as hundreds of residents flee into Bush for safety.

This attack is coming barely 24 hours after handing over the baton to the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, by his predecessor, General Yusuf Buratai (Rtd). This confirmed the purported video released by a factional leader of the sect Abubakar Shekau that the New Service Chiefs cannot do anything good to end the over decade crisis.

Dikwa is in Borno Central, where its Shehu, His Royal Highness, Dr Abba Tor Masta II, died last week after a protracted illness.

The late Shehu's Palace was hitherto taken over and declared as a home base to one of the top Boko Haram Commander and his lieutenants some year back before troops recover it after a fierce battle.

Sources and fleeing residents told Vanguard on phone from Dikwa that the town is under series of sporadic gunshots and explosions as they ran for their dear lives.

Dikwa is about 60km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital and a stone throw from Mafa Local Government Area where Governor Babagana Zulum hailed from.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.