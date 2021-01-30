Zimbabwe: Zinara to Collect Tollgate Fees in U.S.$

30 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE government has given a green light to the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) to collect from motorists, tollgate fees in United States Dollars or in the local currency at equivalent rates.

The new directive is contained in Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021 and comes into effect immediately.

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development has in terms of section 6 of the Toll Roads Act made the following regulations;

"Motor cycles shall be exempted from paying toll gate fees, light motor vehicles shall be expected to pay US$2, minibuses US$3, buses US$4, heavy vehicles US$5 and haulage trucks will pay US$10," the SI says part.

Motorists of foreign registered vehicles are also expected to pay for their tollgate fees in the United States dollars or the equivalent in other foreign currencies, using the above rates.

"The fees stipulated above may be payable in local currency at the foreign currency auction rate in terms of the Exchange Control Statutory Instrument 185 of 2020," the SI added.

Residents living in areas within a 10 km radius from a tollgate jurisdiction shall be required to pay lesser toll fees.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

