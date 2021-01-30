Zimbabwe: Female Cop Scolds Pastor Hubby With Hot Water Over Infidelity

30 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

Chivi — A 29-year-old female cop this week appeared here after she scolded her husband who is a pastor with hot water after an infidelity argument went soar.

Constable Yvonne Kufakunesu stationed at Masvingo Central police station appeared before a Chivi magistrate facing domestic violence charges.

Kufakunesu is married to Tachiwei Mutero (29), who is a pastor at the Faith Ministries Church and the couple resides at their Mashava home.

Appearing for state, Caroline Tafira told the court that last December, Mutero suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with an unidentified man.

On 30 December at around 9 pm while the couple was at home, Kufakunesu received a phone call from an unidentified caller whom her husband suspected to be the lover.

The court was told after questioning his wife, a heated dispute ensured between the two.

However, two days later as the couple seemed to have settled their dispute, the court heard on 1 January this year, Mutero was attending to a congregate who had visited the couple's home, when Kufakunesu bolted out of the house with a bucket full of boiling water and poured it on her husband in full view of the church member.

As a result, Mutero sustained burns all over his body and was rushed to Masvingo provincial hospital for medical attention. A medical report was produced in court as evidence.

Magistrate Kudzai Dhemba remanded Kufakunesu out of custody to 12 February for continuation of trial.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

