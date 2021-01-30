Liberia: Embattled LACC Boss, Nwabudike, Asked to Resign

The Daily Observer has learned that the Liberian Senate has sent a written communication to President George M. Weah, advising him to ask the head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commision, Cllr. N'dubuisi Nwabudike, to resign.

The decision was reached in an executive session on Thursday as the House of Senate took into consideration the level of distrust Cllr. A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike's presence has brought to the country's foremost anti-graft institution, specifically, the controversy about his nationality started.

The controversy surrounding the Nwabudike's nationality sparked after President Weah nominated him to serves as the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), though he was still serving a tenured position at the LACC.

Since the NEC nomination, which was quickly rejected by the Senate due to glaring discrepancies, bordering on fraud, concerning Nwabudike's birth and citizenship records, President Weah has continued to demonstrate his unflinching support for the man, doing everything possible to demonstrate Nwabudike's entrenchment in the President's good graces. However, the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has repeatedly warned that keeping Nwabudike at the helm of the LACC undermines the fight against corruption.

Nwabudike is expected to release a statement shortly on the matter.