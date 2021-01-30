Tunisia: Coronavirus - 1,679 More Infections, 91 Deaths Recorded on January 28

29 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 1, 679 more coronavirus infections were reported on January 28 until 11 p.m. out of a total of 6,351 tests carried out, with a positivity rate of 26.43%.

On the same day, 91 additional deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 6,599 and a total of 206,030 confirmed cases, including 154,455 recoveries after the recovery of 2,019 people.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, published on Friday evening, 2,161 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised, including 412 in intensive care and 147 put on ventillators in the public and private sectors, making a total of 64 additional patients in 24 hours.

