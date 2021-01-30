Nigeria: Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity

Some of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram nearly seven years ago have reportedly escaped from their captors, a father of one of the girls said.

One of the girls, Halima Ali Maiyanga, called her father to say she and others had managed to flee Boko Haram militants Thursday.

"She asked me. Is this my daddy? Is this my daddy, and she started crying. The crying was [so] much and I couldn't hear her very well. I was crying too. I never expected to hear from her again," Ali Maiyanga said.

"The whole family is so happy. Our house is full of people who are rejoicing with us," the father said in a chat with CNN.

Ali Maiyanga said he didn't get a chance to speak to his daughter properly as she was emotional and the call was short.

But he said she and others are safe and being looked after by the Nigerian army.

More than 100 of the Chibok girls are still missing.

The Nigerian military high command was yet to respond to queries sent to it as at the time of filing this report.