Nigeria: Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity

29 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja With Agency Reports

Some of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram nearly seven years ago have reportedly escaped from their captors, a father of one of the girls said.

One of the girls, Halima Ali Maiyanga, called her father to say she and others had managed to flee Boko Haram militants Thursday.

"She asked me. Is this my daddy? Is this my daddy, and she started crying. The crying was [so] much and I couldn't hear her very well. I was crying too. I never expected to hear from her again," Ali Maiyanga said.

"The whole family is so happy. Our house is full of people who are rejoicing with us," the father said in a chat with CNN.

Ali Maiyanga said he didn't get a chance to speak to his daughter properly as she was emotional and the call was short.

But he said she and others are safe and being looked after by the Nigerian army.

More than 100 of the Chibok girls are still missing.

The Nigerian military high command was yet to respond to queries sent to it as at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.