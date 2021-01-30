Somalia: 5 Militants Killed By Somali Army in Bay Region

Somali National Army (SNA) killed five al-Shabab fighters in a security operation in Bay region outside a village in Dinsor town, a military officer confirmed.

The army conducted an operation after a tip-off by and raided the militants said Ibrahim Aden, area Operations commander.

"We had information that they were planning to carry out an attack on SNA in Bay region so during the operation, we managed to neutralise the threat," Ibrahim said, noting that the army will intensify operations against al-Shabab fighters in those areas.

The government forces have stepped up operations against al-Shabab militants, but the militants are still in control of the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines in the capital and elsewhere.