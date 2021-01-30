Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 27 Deaths, 1114 New Infections in One Day

Nigeria has recorded worsening fatalities from Covid-19 pandemic with the death of 27 persons on Friday.

The country also recorded a total of 1,114 new confirmed cases of the virus infection on the same day.

According to the daily statistics of Covid-19 spread posted on its website by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a total of 1,114 new confirmed cases and 27 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

The report showed that till date, 128,674 cases have been confirmed, while 102,780 cases have been discharged and 1,577 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).