Nigeria: DJ Babus is Dead

30 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anthony Ada Abraham

Popular Nigerian Disc jockey Babatunde Bashir-Bello known as DJ Babus is dead.

According to news making rounds, it is reported that the DJ died from COVID-19 complications.

He died in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Before his demise, he had a decade of experience in the entertainment industry which saw him operate as a DJ, producer, song writer, talent manager, sound engineer and sound designer for TV & film.

He was a talent manager for KnightHouse from July 2011 to Aug. 2014.

He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Information Systems and Technology Management from the University of Baltimore in 2010.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.