Algeria: Covid-19 - Partial Lockdown Extended in 19 Provinces

30 January 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — On instructions from President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Thursday decided to extend by 15 days the partial lockdown measure in 19 provinces as from 31 January, the Prime Minister's Office announced Saturday in a communiqué.

See also: National anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign starts in Blida

According to the same source, "the lockdown measure does not include twenty-nine (29) provinces, namely Adrar, Chlef, Laghouat, Bejaia, Bechar, Oum El Bouaghi, Tamenghasset, Tiaret, Djelfa, Setif, Saida, Skikda, Annaba, Guelma, Medea, Mascara, Ouargla, El Bayadh, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Tindouf, El Oued, Khenchela, Souk Ahras, Tipaza, Mila, Ain Defla, Naama and Ghardaia."

The lockdown measures aim at adapting protection and prevention with the evolution of the epidemiological situation, said the Prime Ministry's communiqué.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.