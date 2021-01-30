Algeria: Covid-19 - Partial Lockdown Extended in 19 Provinces

Algiers — On instructions from President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Thursday decided to extend by 15 days the partial lockdown measure in 19 provinces as from 31 January, the Prime Minister's Office announced Saturday in a communiqué.

According to the same source, "the lockdown measure does not include twenty-nine (29) provinces, namely Adrar, Chlef, Laghouat, Bejaia, Bechar, Oum El Bouaghi, Tamenghasset, Tiaret, Djelfa, Setif, Saida, Skikda, Annaba, Guelma, Medea, Mascara, Ouargla, El Bayadh, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Tindouf, El Oued, Khenchela, Souk Ahras, Tipaza, Mila, Ain Defla, Naama and Ghardaia."

The lockdown measures aim at adapting protection and prevention with the evolution of the epidemiological situation, said the Prime Ministry's communiqué.