Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 226 Recoveries, 51 New Cases

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities have registered 226 recovered patients and 51 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Among those recovered, according to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, 105 are in Luanda, 56 in Cuanza Sul, 22 in Huambo, 12 in Lunda Norte, 12 in Benguela, 1 in Namibe and 1 in Cunene, aged between 8 months and 87 years.

Regarding the positive cases, 40 were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Huambo, 1 in Benguela, 1 in Moxico, 1 in Malanje and 1 in Uige.

The new patients are aged between 11 months and 70 years, 24 men and 27 women.

Thus the country has recorded 19,723 cases, with 464 deaths, 18,918 recoveries and 1,341 active.

Of the active population, four were critical, 9 severe, 92 moderate, 88 mild and 1,148 asymptomatic.

In the treatment centres, there are 193 inpatients, while 56 people are in institutional quarantine and 1,988 contacts under epidemiological surveillance.

The national laboratories processed 1,180 samples, with a daily rate of 4.3 per cent.

