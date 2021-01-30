Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 226 Recoveries, 51 New Cases

29 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities have registered 226 recovered patients and 51 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Among those recovered, according to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, 105 are in Luanda, 56 in Cuanza Sul, 22 in Huambo, 12 in Lunda Norte, 12 in Benguela, 1 in Namibe and 1 in Cunene, aged between 8 months and 87 years.

Regarding the positive cases, 40 were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Huambo, 1 in Benguela, 1 in Moxico, 1 in Malanje and 1 in Uige.

The new patients are aged between 11 months and 70 years, 24 men and 27 women.

Thus the country has recorded 19,723 cases, with 464 deaths, 18,918 recoveries and 1,341 active.

Of the active population, four were critical, 9 severe, 92 moderate, 88 mild and 1,148 asymptomatic.

In the treatment centres, there are 193 inpatients, while 56 people are in institutional quarantine and 1,988 contacts under epidemiological surveillance.

The national laboratories processed 1,180 samples, with a daily rate of 4.3 per cent.

Among those recovered, according to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, 105 are in Luanda, 56 in Cuanza Sul, 22 in Huambo, 12 in Lunda Norte, 12 in Benguela, 1 in Namibe and 1 in Cunene, aged between 8 months and 87 years.

Regarding the positive cases, 40 were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Huambo, 1 in Benguela, 1 in Moxico, 1 in Malanje and 1 in Uige.

The new patients are aged between 11 months and 70 years, 24 men and 27 women.

Thus the country has recorded 19,723 cases, with 464 deaths, 18,918 recoveries and 1,341 active.

Of the active population, four were critical, 9 severe, 92 moderate, 88 mild and 1,148 asymptomatic.

In the treatment centres, there are 193 inpatients, while 56 people are in institutional quarantine and 1,988 contacts under epidemiological surveillance.

The national laboratories processed 1,180 samples, with a daily rate of 4.3 per cent.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.