Tanzania: Let's Abolish Agricultural Product Imports - PS

31 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has directed agricultural and extension officers to come up with strategies that will help the nation stop importing agricultural products.

Speaking in Dodoma on Saturday, Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Agriculture Gerald Kusaya said the government had been spending a huge chunk of its hard currency from its foreign reserve every year to import agricultural products, which he said was not healthy for the national economy.

He said given the fact that the government was implementing the industrial agenda agricultural officers must come up with strategies that would reduce dependency on agricultural product imports.

Giving an example, the ministry's accounting officer said Tanzania had been depending much on imports from agricultural products such as cooking oil, wheat and sugar while such products could be locally produced from crops grown in the country.

He said the country spending 470bn/- annually on the importation of cooking oil while in the actual sense such spending could be cut down or abolished by charting out strategies that could increase the production of crops such as sunflower and palms for the production of edible oil.

Giving another example, the PS said Tanzania was spending 1.03bn/- on the importation of wheat flour every year, which could have been solved by increasing the production of the crop in the country.

He said extension and other agricultural officers had the duty to educate farmers on how to engage in agribusiness that would help them address poverty and contribute to the country's economic growth.

"For the country's economy to make significant strides, the agricultural sector must undergo radical reforms with its actors, including its stakeholders, especially extension officers, required to discard their business -as- usual behaviour," Mr Kusaya said.

He gave an example of Israel, a nation in the Middle East with a small size of land, but with high crop production, attributing the success to massive investment in the agricultural sector which was supported by the application of modern technology.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Water Charles Mwijage warned that if the government did not invest massively in the agricultural sector the dream of having an industrial economy would not be realised in the near future.

He said if the government wanted to fast track the industrial agenda, investment in the agricultural sector must be like that of the sectors of power and transport infrastructure.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.