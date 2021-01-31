Nigeria: 25 Abducted Takum Youths Rescued

30 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Magaji Lsa Hunkuyi

Twenty four out of 25 Takum youths abducted by kidnappers along Wukari - Takum road in Taraba state have been rescued.

Daily Trust gathered that the youths were rescued by combined team of soldiers and police from Benue and Taraba in an operation inside forests in both Taraba and Benue states few hours ago.

Baba Muhammed a relation of some of the rescued youths told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that 24 out of the 25 youths abducted last Wednesday were rescued.

He said search for the remaining one person is on and five of the rescued youths have been taken to hospital in Takum for treatment.

Muhammed, stated that there was celebration at Anguwan Rogo ward in Takum town where all the Youths were from.

"I can tell you that 24 out of 25 youths abducted were rescued by combined team of soldiers from Benue and Taraba States.

"We thanked the Army, the police and all those that helped in rescuing the youths including the media for reporting the incident" he said.

It was gathered that some of kidnappers were arrested and no ransom was paid for rescue.

"It was a good job conducted by the soldiers who were from both Taraba and Benue states" a resident of Takum said

Meanwhile, the police spoke person of Taraba police command DSP David Misal said he would not officially confirm the the rescue of Youths because he was now transfer.

"I heard about the rescue of 24 youths but l can not officially confirm to you because right now I'm on transfer and the person that would take over from me is not yet on ground "DSP Misal said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.