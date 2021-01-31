Nigeria: 17 Perish, 11 Injured in Kwara Auto Crash

31 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Demola Akinyemi

No fewer than 17 people were roasted alive in a ghastly motor accident at Olokonla, along Bode-Saadu-Jebba Expressway in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Also, 11persons sustained severe injuries in the auto crash The road traffic crash involving three vehicles, a blue colour commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, white colour commercial Mitsubishi Canter Truck BRK534YX, and white colour Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KEY479YE, occurred at about 3:00 am yesterday.

An eyewitness told Sunday Vanguard that loss of control by the driver of the Toyota bus, while he was trying to overtake a lorry loaded with pepper and a truck that was ahead of him, resulted in a head-on collision with another truck that was coming from another lane.

According to him," we all saw it and were wondering why the Toyota bus attempted to overtake two vehicles. We saw the accident coming but the driver foolishly wasted the lives of the passengers. The oncoming vehicles at top speed didn't slow down for the Toyota so there was a fatal collision and the bus caught fire. 20 persons died while 17 of them were roasted alive. "

When contacted, Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, and the Director of the state Fire Service, Falade John, confirmed the accident.

Following the First Information Report (FIR) of the road traffic crash from the unit commander in charge of RS 8.11 Bode Saadu Unit Command, ACC A Ibrahim, in the early hours of Saturday, 30/1/2021, the multiple Road Traffic Crash occurred at about 0300hours at a location called Olokonla area which involved three vehicles. A blue commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, white commercial Mitsubishi Canter Truck BRK534YX, and white Toyota Hummer bus," Owoade said.

