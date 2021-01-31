Nigeria: You Can't Use Court to Win Anambra Guber Poll, PDP Tells

Awka — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State, yesterday condemned Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma for boasting that he would use known and unknown forces to win the next governorship election in Anambra for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP said that the people of Anambra State would not allow Uzodinma to use the court to take over the state the way he did in Imo State.

The Chairman of Anambra PDP, Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu replied the Imo State governor in Awka, the Anambra State capital yesterday while receiving a governorship aspirant of the party, Mr Chris Azubogu.

Uzodinma had, at a reconciliation meeting of the South East APC in Akwa last Monday, boasted that the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State is a must-win for APC and boasted that the party would mobilize forces, both known and unknown, to ensure the victory of the party.

But Nwobu warned Uzodinma "not to bring such unguarded utterances to Anambra again," noting that Anambra "is not Imo, where Uzodinma became governor through the Supreme Court."

He said the ruling APC "is crumbling at the national level. Someone is coming to Anambra, saying he will use seen and unseen forces to take over Anambra. Someone should go and warn the Supreme Court governor in Imo State that Anambra is not Imo.

"He may be banking on using the court. But we must let him understand that the people he knows in high places, Anambra people also know them. This is not the state where he can come to make such statements," Nwobu warned.

Also at the reception yesterday, Azubogu, a governorship aspirant of the PDP, disclosed his intention to contest the governorship poll on the platform of the PDP.

Azubogu, who submitted a letter of intention to the party office alongside his teeming supporters, said he came "to notify you of my intention to run for governor in PDP."

The lawmaker, currently representing Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, said PDP had a date with history in the 2021governorship contest, having been out of power for 16 years in the state.

He said, "We must take Anambra and begin to bring growth and development again to the state. I will work to ensure PDP wins. I have considered my aspiration. It won't be an easy journey, but I can tell you that whoever takes the ticket and carries all along must win.

"APC has indicated interest in governing Anambra, APGA is not doing well, but we cannot under-rate them because they have structures everywhere in the state. PDP has to work harder to win. We need a reconciliation committee. It is not enough for the zonal chairman to ask everyone to withdraw their court cases against the party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We also need to go for membership drive. We need to at least move to get more members in every ward. I am very prepared for the task ahead. Set up a special committee to know which kind of candidate that the people will like to vote for before we start thinking of who will be our candidate.

"People are coming with money to buy over PDP, but let me tell you, they are doing this because they know that we are hungry, but do you know you can reject their money even with your hunger, just to be able to make the right choice

"Post COVID-19 economy does not require going to Abuja to pick money, people must vote for those who have a strategy. We do not need to look up to the federal government for monthly allocation. We can treat our state as a mini country.

"We are shouting restructuring, but how many of the same governors have done their own internal restructuring. IGR is not going to markets to collect revenue, but bringing in key economic players to come on with their money. Once they come, revenue will come with them.

"Do not look down on me because I am simple. I have the contacts. I have the money. About seven Nigerian governors are backing my governorship project. I am determined to help PDP win this election," Azubogu told the state executives of the party.