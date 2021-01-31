Ethiopia: TPLF Messes Up Ethiopia's Politics, Economy - Incoming U.S. Ambassador

ADDIS ABABA - The policies formulated by TPLF has resulted in significant economic and political crises such as unemployment, inflation and the non- inclusive growth rate, said Geeta Pasi , new U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia. Geeta Pasi, incoming U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia.

In her latest interview with foreign media, the ambassador further said the existing land policies disallow the farmers to own their land.

Talking about the conflict broke out between the federal government and Tigray people's Liberation Front (TPLF), she said that the war was driven by TPLF. "The TPLF, minority group, had been solely monopolizing the economy and politics of country for over two and half decades."

As to Geeta, Prime-Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) has promised to widen the political space and liberate the economy. "Creating an enabling environment would help improving average Ethiopians' livelihood and the U.S. would support Abiy's reform to realize the democracy he envisioned though he has faced various challenges from TPLF."

Regarding the contention over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), she stressed that the U.S. would keep on playing an observer role in the GERD talks and encouraging both Ethiopia and Egypt to engage in a series of dialogues that could bear fruitful result. "Reaching an agreement on tremendous energy potential would be a win -win approach for all countries."

She said: "We, along with other peace loving countries, push forward to encourage Ethiopia and Egypt to settle the issue peacefully."

Indicating the strategic importance of the Red sea corridor, the ambassador said that the U.S.'s approach towards the Red Sea corridor needs formulation of strategic policies that could end the issues over the Red Sea and Near East.