South Africa: Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Trial Shows Protection Against Covid-19 Deaths and Severe Disease

29 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

'Brilliant news,' says J&J principal investigator of the South African arm Professor Glenda Gray who herself enrolled in another vaccine trial. But vaccine efficacy of the single-shot J&J jab is lower in the variant now dominant in South Africa than in global trial results

Professor Glenda Gray says the results of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Phase 3 trial is welcome news for South Africans who are staring down the end of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 that has overburdened the health system. The results came out on Friday, January 28.

"It's brilliant news and shows we are protected against severe Covid. The vaccine can avert death and hospitalisation, and it reduces the burden of the disease," says Gray who is the principal investigator for the South African leg of the trials. She enrolled in the trial to build trust in vaccines.

Globally the vaccine showed 66% efficacy against mild to severe Covid-19 and had an 85% hit-rate against severe forms of the disease. The J&J vaccine will make up 20% of the total complement of all the jabs South Africa plans to buy. Inoculation is likely to start in the middle of February, and the first Covishield...

