South Africa: State Security Agency Assault Rifles Still Missing After Zuma Years

analysis

There are firearms, including assault rifles, still missing from the State Security Agency armoury as a result of the illegal activities of the agency's Chief Directorate of Special Operations (CDSO) during Jacob Zuma's term as president.

Every time there is a media report of an assassination, the State Security Agency (SSA) officials in charge of the armoury pray it is not from a bullet fired from one of the firearms supposed to be under their control, testified Ms K (name withheld) before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday.

It has a been a week of startling testimony before presiding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, revealing to what extent national security was undermined by Zuma enablers such as former SSA Deputy Director-Generals Sonto Kudjoe, Thulani Dlomo (also ambassador to Japan), and former Director-General Arthur Fraser.

The allegations of the formation of an unconstitutional and illegal parallel national security operation in the form of the CDSO, complete with its own parallel vetting procedures for operatives, were revealed in testimony by Chair of the High-Level Review Panel review into the State Security Agency Sydney Mufamadi, SSA Acting DG Loyiso Jafta, and an affidavit by a Mr Y (name withheld) who...