South Africa: Zuma's Spy State - a Decade of Unfettered Surveillance, Secrets, Lies and Lootings, Propped Up By a Private Army of Spies

Jacob Zuma's vast spy network only cost SA a few billion bucks and spied on everyone from journalists to those in academia and of course his fellow ANC members.

Here are a few eye-watering, mind-blowing take-outs from this week's hearings into the State Security Agency (SSA) at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Zondo.

The commission heard evidence from Dr Sydney Mufamadi, chair of the High Level Panel Review into the SSA; Loyiso Jafta, acting director-general of the SSA; and Ms K, an investigator with the current iteration of the SSA's Project Veza, aimed at uncovering wide-scale malfeasance at the SSA. The commission heard that:

Thulani Dlomo, Jacob Zuma's personal spy, unlawfully established a Central Directorate for Special Operations (CDSO) within the SSA, unaccountable to anyone but the President. Special Ops had access to limitless secret funds for a variety of propaganda projects targeting the judiciary, media, trade unions, civil society, NGOs, academia, and ANC and government officials perceived as potential "enemies of the state".

The SSA VIP protection project had an annual budget of R24-million to train agents, not only to act as an...