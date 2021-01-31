South Africa: Spooks' Slush Money Also Touched the Media

30 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sibusiso Ngalwa

And how is it possible that Arthur Fraser still serves as director-general in the Department of Correctional Services when he was at the centre of the massive looting?

One of the oft-used truisms is that trust takes a long time to build but only a few seconds to break. Regaining lost trust can be a lifelong and elusive mission.

One was reminded of these words as sensational revelations emerged from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture this week.

These relate to claims by former minister Sydney Mufamadi - further corroborated by the acting director-general for the State Security Agency (SSA) Loyiso Jafta - that billions of rands of taxpayers' money were not only misused for rogue "special operations" but also that millions were spent in an attempt to influence the media.

Mufamadi told the commission that R20-million was used to establish African News Agency (ANA) as a front for the SSA. ANA is part of Dr Iqbal Survé's Independent Media. Survé has long been accused of using his group's titles to fight factional battles within the ANC and his close ties with former President...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

