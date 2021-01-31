Tunisia: Covid-19 - 81 Additional Deaths, 1,438 More Infections in 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense/Flickr
(file photo).
31 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 81 additional deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded on January 29 until 11 p.m., announced the Ministry of Health in its press release released Saturday evening.

The total number of deaths since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Tunisia reaches 6,680, the same source said.

In its daily bulletin on the epidemic situation in the country, the ministry reported 1,438 more infections out of 6,040 screening tests carried out.

The total number of recoveries reached 156,160 people after the recovery of 1,705 sick people out of 207,468 cases carrying the virus.

According to the same source, 2,121 people are currently hospitalised in public and private sector health facilities, including 414 are in intensive care and 149 are on artificial respirators.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
U.S. Re-Engagement with WHO Praised Amid Covid-19 Response Probe
Govt Invests in Covid-19 Research, Vaccine Drive in South Africa
Zimbabwe Govt Tightens Lockdown Rules as Covid-19 Cases Soar
Global Scientists Double Down on SARS-CoV-2 Variants Research
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Comes at a Hefty Price
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.