Tunisia: Covid-19 - 81 Additional Deaths, 1,438 More Infections in 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

Tunis/Tunisia — 81 additional deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded on January 29 until 11 p.m., announced the Ministry of Health in its press release released Saturday evening.

The total number of deaths since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Tunisia reaches 6,680, the same source said.

In its daily bulletin on the epidemic situation in the country, the ministry reported 1,438 more infections out of 6,040 screening tests carried out.

The total number of recoveries reached 156,160 people after the recovery of 1,705 sick people out of 207,468 cases carrying the virus.

According to the same source, 2,121 people are currently hospitalised in public and private sector health facilities, including 414 are in intensive care and 149 are on artificial respirators.