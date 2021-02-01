Kenya: Cardi B Reacts to Kenya's Matatu Graffiti

31 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

American rapper and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar popularly known as Cardi B has gushed over a Kenyan matatu bearing her image.

The 28-year-old rapper was tagged in a post by Celebs love Cardi in which the handle posted three pictures of matatus with the rapper's image.

"There's a bus in Kenya with @iamcardib Graffiti all over it. Hope she gets to tour Africa one day. (@BARDIKENYA) took the photos," Celebs Love Cardi tweeted.

Cardi, who bagged four awards in the 2017 BET Awards responding to the tweet said America should borrow a leaf from Kenyan matatu industry.

"Wow .I love ya sooo much. America is boring they need buses like this," she tweeted.

Wow .I love ya sooo much.America is boring they need buses like this 😩 https://t.co/FvRpnTgBKk - iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 29, 2021

Kenyans who commented on her tweet asked the rapper to visit Kenya and experience the rich Kenyan matatu culture .

Come to Kenya, we got more of this.We would be so happy even you just showing up for a simple fest.We love you❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/yQFPKAufum - Brandel (@BARDIKENYA) January 29, 2021

And there you go. You gotta love Kenyans. We love them all. pic.twitter.com/h3vCdb0Ph4 - Racheal Ngunju (@RngunjuNgunju) January 30, 2021

kuja Kenya .Twende Mugithi.uskie joyce wamama na Samidoh 😂.na Tukule Choma na kachumbari - mr.Mike (@MikeyBaby18) January 30, 2021

Cardi B rose to prominence after featuring in the popular reality TV series Love and Hip Hop.

Kenyan matatus are renowned for having graffiti of prominent personalities including politicians, football stars, and musicians.

