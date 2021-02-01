Nigeria: CIS Inaugurates Committee to Review Code of Ethics

1 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu

The Chattered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has commenced moves to review its code of ethics and standard of professional conduct to strengthen the members' professional practice, enhance their relationship with investors and restore confidence in the market.

As a prelude, a Committee, which comprises eight people, has been inaugurated to review the existing code of Ethics which has been operational for ten years. The Committee members will also update the code of ethics in line with the present realities in the global financial market.

The Committee's Chairman, Vanguard learnt is Mr. Ariyo Olushekun, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Vice Chairman while Mr. Adedeji Ajadi is the Secretary. Other members are Alhaji Isayku Tilde, Prof. Helen Andow, Dr. Tayo Bello, Mr. Mai Moustapha Muhammed and Mr. Olasunkanmi Iranloye.

The Institute's president, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, who described the Committee's members as professionals, charged them to leverage their education, experience and professional approach to produce a better and current ethical codes for the institute.

According to him, the Institute has rules that guide the conduct of our members and their relationship with the clients.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on ethical code, Mr. Ariyo Olushekun said the ethical code was due for renewal with the current reality in the capital market ecosystem and more so, for the CIS to operate in line with global best practices.

