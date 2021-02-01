Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos Govt Approves N200 Million to Support Govt's Treatment Centres

1 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Lagos State Government says it has approved the sum of N200 million to support the Federal Government Treatment Centres in treating COVID-19 cases in the state.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on Sunday, in a statement highlighting the update on the management of COVID-19 in the state.

"I have approved the sum of N200 million to support the ongoing patient management and treatment efforts of two Federal Government Treatment Centers in our state.

"This is in view of the rising profile of the coronavirus disease due to the mutating variants now being discovered globally; and to shore up our containment and management capacity.

"To this end, LUTH will be receiving N150 million and the Federal Medical Center, Ebute Metta, will be receiving N50 million. These sums will be disbursed on Monday, February 1,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that Lagos State continued to be the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and as at Jan. 29, 2021, had recorded a total of 47,871 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The governor said that of the 47,871 cases, 34,094 had recovered while 9,856 were currently active in community.

He said that over the last 12 months, about 3,988 COVID-related patients had been admitted into the various care centres across the state; with a registered fatality rate of approximately 0.63 per cent (301 deaths).

Sanwo-Olu said that currently, Lagos State had 21 private and four public health laboratories accredited for COVID-19 testing.

He said that so far, a total of 316,801 samples had been tested, with 47,871 diagnosed as "positive´´.

"The test positivity ratio for January 2021 is 24 per cent, which means that one out of every four tests returns positive. This is the highest monthly average recorded in the last six months.

"It should be stressed that testing is free at all Lagos State public health laboratories, for all persons who fall within the case definition.

"The case definition includes persons who have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, inability to smell or taste, headaches or general body weakness - or those who have come into close contact with anyone with any of these symptoms.

"Testing at our public health facilities will continue to remain free but cannot be used for travel purposes.

"Anyone wishing to test as a requirement for either outbound or inbound travel or other work-related requirements must do so at any of the 21 private laboratories accredited by Lagos State for COVID testing,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.

