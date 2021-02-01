Seychelles: Seychellois Students Score Higher On Exams Compared to Year Prior, Ministry Says

Students who sat their diploma in French Language Studies (DELF), Cambridge IGCSE and A level exams at state schools last year have seen improved results compared to the year before, the Ministry of Education said.

Results show that 55 percent of students got a C or above in IGSCE and 69 percent of A level students got a C or above grade.

"The percentage of students scoring grade C or higher in IGCSE subjects in 2020, was 55 percent compared to 38.9 percent in 2019. This shows an increase of 15.1 percent. In 2019 students scored grade C or better only in First Language English Examination. However, the results of 2020 show that students scored 50 percent grade C or better in 7 out of the 11 subjects. This points to a significant increase in the percentage of grades obtained at C or better, exceeding the set target of 50 percent C or better," explained Kevil Telemaque, the chief assessment officer for IGCSE examination at the ministry.

Twelve students scored straight As in three or more IGCSE subjects. In all 1,131 students took the examination in 2020 compared to 1,081 in 2019.

"The total number of S5 students enrolled for the IGCSE examinations, in at least one subject, in 2020 was 703 compared to 632 in 2019. This number represents 62 percent of that population and an increase of 11.2 percent in enrollment over the previous year," added Telemaque.

The principal of the School for Advance Level Studies (SALS), Lester Omondi, explained that a 100 percent pass rate was recorded in the nine of the ten subjects students sat for, compared to 96 percent for 2019, adding that the institute is well on its way to achieving even better success in the future.

In 2019 the rate of students who achieved a C grade or better was 55 percent. Four top scorers were recorded amongst whom one student, got four As in all four exams taken.

The number of students who joined the SALS decreased last year. According to the official this is due to the fact that the institution is no longer teaching economics, sociology and phycology, and students who had an interest in those may have enrolled at other schools.

The officials said that the results showed that despite COVID- 19 where schools had to close down, students had remained motivated to achieve good results.

"There was a significant increase in performance in IGCSE and DELF results in 2020 compared to 2019. However, with the continuing support of their parents, and school personnel, students will need to increase the level of hard work, for even better results," said Telemaque. The Assessment Officer added that the ministry will now intensify its efforts "to ensure that more S5 students enrol for the IGCSE examinations."

Currently all educational institutions in Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - remain closed due to the pandemic.