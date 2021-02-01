South Africa: Covid Vaccines to Land in South Africa On Monday - We Break Down What Will Happen Once They Arrive

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Adèle Sulcas

One million Covid-19 vaccines will land at OR Tambo on Monday 1 February. The jabs will be reserved for health workers. But how will they get to the workers and what will happen to the shots once they get here? We break it down for you.

The one million Covishield vaccine doses South Africa is getting are produced under licence from AstraZeneca by the Serum Institute of India. Another 500,000 will arrive later this month.

The jabs are 70% efficacious in preventing Covid-19, research has shown, and two shots are required. The second shot needs to be given between four and 12 weeks after the first one - SA's ministerial advisory committee recommends 12 weeks.

The AstraZeneca jab's efficacy is lower than that of the Pfizer/BioNTech (95%) and Moderna (94.1%) vaccines, but higher than that of the Novavax (49.4% in South Africa) and Johnson & Johnson (57% in South Africa) vaccines.

But it's not really possible to compare the efficacy of these vaccines, because some, such as the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs, were tested before new, more infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, started to circulate.

Those jabs have since been tested on some of the new...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

