South Africa: When Silence Is Not Golden - the Tom-and-Jerry Concourt Machinations of Zuma's Lawyers Are Mickey Mouse

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

It has been a revelation throughout the Zondo Commission how many lawyers did not mind having their integrity compromised through their defence tactics, encouraging their clients to violate the law. The Zuma lawyers, for example, knew what the law is and ought to be with regard to testifying before the commission and the legitimacy of a summons issued by the commission.

Silence - the least semantically determinate linguistic element - will not be used as an impediment to extract the truth and corroboration at the Zondo Commission, according to the Constitutional Court's latest unanimous judgment by Justice Chris Jafta in the case of the Secretary of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State v Zuma (CCT 295/20) [2021] ZACC 2 (28 January 2021).

The judgment is more like a parent reminding children that the right to silence is counterintuitive and difficult to reconcile with lay morality [see para 93]. The writing was clearly on the wall about which way the court would rule. "It is not every commission of inquiry that serves 'a deeper public purpose'... Ordinarily, a commission that was established to gather information does...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.