South Africa: When Silence Is Not Golden - the Tom-and-Jerry Concourt Machinations of Zuma's Lawyers Are Mickey Mouse

opinion

It has been a revelation throughout the Zondo Commission how many lawyers did not mind having their integrity compromised through their defence tactics, encouraging their clients to violate the law. The Zuma lawyers, for example, knew what the law is and ought to be with regard to testifying before the commission and the legitimacy of a summons issued by the commission.

Silence - the least semantically determinate linguistic element - will not be used as an impediment to extract the truth and corroboration at the Zondo Commission, according to the Constitutional Court's latest unanimous judgment by Justice Chris Jafta in the case of the Secretary of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State v Zuma (CCT 295/20) [2021] ZACC 2 (28 January 2021).

The judgment is more like a parent reminding children that the right to silence is counterintuitive and difficult to reconcile with lay morality [see para 93]. The writing was clearly on the wall about which way the court would rule. "It is not every commission of inquiry that serves 'a deeper public purpose'... Ordinarily, a commission that was established to gather information does...