Eritrea: Responsibility to Support Families of Martyrs

29 January 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa, 29 January 2021- In continuation of the responsibility to support families of martyrs in the Northern Red Sea region, members of Police in the port city of Massawa have assumed the responsibility to support six families of martyrs.

Indicating that the initiative that the members of Police took attests to the respect they have towards martyrs, Maj. Nirayo Tsegai, Commander of Police Traffic in the region, said that the program will continue in other areas of the region.

According to the report, 38 families of martyrs in the sub-zones of Ghinda and Gelalo have already become beneficiaries of the program.

The initiative beyond extending financial support includes the renovation of residential houses of martyrs families.

Mr. Ismail Osman, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in the region, on his part said that the support attests to the respect the Eritrean people have towards their martyrs and called on others to follow the noble example.

