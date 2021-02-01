Nigeria: 9 Suspected Land Grabbers Held Over Violence in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun Police Command Saturday arrested nine suspected members of a notorious land-grabbing syndicate for unleashing violence on Agbogun village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, Gbenga Odeniyi, Owolabi Shobayo, Michael Ramoni, Idowu Dauda, Femi Fadahunsi, Rasmus Hammed, Ade Lukman, Yakubu Akinwande and Sikiru Balogun were arrested following a tip-off.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said policemen from the Obada-Oko divisional headquarters received a distress call from the Baale of the village.

He said the village head told the police that the land grabbers who came from different areas of Ifo, Atan, Gasline and Sango-Ota have invaded the village.

He said the Baale lamented that the hoodlums were attacking the people and extorting money from those working on their sites.

Oyeyemi said: "Upon the distress call, the DPO Obada-Oko Division, CSP Bernard Ediagbonya, mobilised his patrol team to the scene where they met the suspects attacking one Mrs. Oniyide Folashade and one Mrs. Agbogun, who were developing their sites.

"On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were chased and nine amongst them were apprehended."

Oyeyemi, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered a manhunt for the rest of the hoodlums.